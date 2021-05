The Des Moines senior community can really start living the dream at Grand Living at Tower Place. It’s a community that focuses on first class happiness for every individual it serves.

Executive Director Amy Barth shows the amazing features, including the Bistro, the Forum Theater, and the Grand Spa and Fitness.

Grand Living at Tower Place is located at 540 S 51st St in West Des Moines. You can learn more at grandliving.com or call 515-758-7202.