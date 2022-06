It only took a phone call for Patriot Home Services of Iowa to rally an entire group of businesses and volunteers to help a neighbor in need. Co-Owners Raithe Clemons and Don Burkhart explain.

Patriot Home Services of Iowa is located at 2039 M Avenue in Woodward. You can learn more about all of the services offered and request a free estimate by going online to patriothomeservicesofiowa.com. Call 515-238-1613 with questions.