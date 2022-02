Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith shares why Metro Waste Authority’s new recycling facility in Grimes is so important to the county. Metro Waste Authority Deputy Director Leslie Irlbeck shows off the new features, including an education center.

You can keep up to date on the Polk County Board of Supervisors by going to polkcountyiowa.gov. To find out more about Metro Waste Authority and what can be recycled, go to whereitshouldgo.com.