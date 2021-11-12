New PSA highlights importance of adopting teens

November is National Adoption Month and new PSA’s remind parents of the unexpected and emotional rewards of adopting a teen from foster care. Teens have lower adoption rates than younger children, and they often wait longer to be adopted. But, no matter their age, all kids need a supportive, loving family, and the teenage years are an especially critical period for parental help and guidance.

Bob Herne with Adopt US Kids and Youth Speaker Tawanna Brown share a new ad campaign that is directing audiences to resources for accurate information about the foster care system and the adoption process.

