A new non-profit called Hard to Love proves fitness and nutrition are about much more than physical health.

Garrett Sheppard explains Hard to Love’s mission and his inspiration to start it. Jeff Sandidge demonstrates a workout.

You can take part in The Gauntlet, a charity fundraiser for Hard to Love. It is this Saturday at The Big House Gym from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can learn more and sign up at hardtolove.org.