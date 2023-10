A new med-spa can help you look on the bright side of beauty. Brightside Aesthetics by DuCharme Dermatology will host a grand opening on October 11th.

The celebration features $20,000 worth of giveaways, specials, and discounts. It’s from 4 to 8 p.m. at 16349 Sheridan Avenue in Clive. To learn more, visit brightsideiowa.com or call 515-500-6899.