Congress passed a law last month that could affect you and your retirement. Eric Peterson from Peterson Financial Group shares what we need to know about the “Secure Act 2.0.”
If you have questions, visit AskEricPeterson.com or call 515-226-1500.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
Congress passed a law last month that could affect you and your retirement. Eric Peterson from Peterson Financial Group shares what we need to know about the “Secure Act 2.0.”
If you have questions, visit AskEricPeterson.com or call 515-226-1500.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now