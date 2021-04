The company is known for following the golden rule. Now, it has a new headquarters making it even easier to follow that mission.

Bobby Johnson with Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling shares the features that make the new building so special for employees and the community.

You can find Golden Rule in Grimes at 904 Northeast Main Street and online at goldenrulephc.com. Call 515-212-2517 to set up an appointment.