If you’re interested learning a skilled trade, you should consider Golden Rule University. Bobby Johnson with Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling explains how you get paid to learn, and you can get your foot in the door of a reputable company that cares about its employees.

New classes start August 16th!

You can learn more at goldenrulephc.com. Golden Rule is located in Grimes at 904 NE Main Street. Call 515-212-2517 to set up an appointment.