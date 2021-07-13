New express clinic focuses on time-saving health care experience

Two court losses for the ethanol industry could affect Iowa's infrastructure. Last month the Supreme Court ruled that extensions on renewable fuel waivers for oil refiners were viable and a DC federal appeals court this month ruled summertime E15 gas sales are not viable.

"It does not go into effect right away, there are things we can do to try and reverse it and we are going to explore every single legislative, regulatory, or legal challenge we can to get this back to where it makes common sense," Monte Shaw with the Iowa Renewable Fuels association says. One of the big issues the court found was the definition of 10% ethanol which is allowed to be sold during the summer. The court says 15% ethanol is not 10%, with renewable fuels groups countering by saying it is "at least" 10 % ethanol.