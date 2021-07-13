New express clinic focuses on time-saving health care experience

Unitypoint Clinic – Express is a new walk-in clinic focusing on a time-saving health care experience for people of all ages. This new model of care is a concierge service with a goal of door-to-door service in around 30 minutes. UnityPoint Certified Physician Assistant Brad Hill shares the details.
UnityPoint Clinic Express is now open in Waukee, Ankeny and the Jordan Creek area. The clinics are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Book your appointment by going to unitypoint.org/urgentcare.