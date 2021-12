Polk County leaders are excited to announce the grand opening of the new Albaugh Family Senior Community Center. It will be used to provide senior health services, along with wellness and recreational opportunities, and other senior-oriented services.

Ankeny City Manager David Jones and Polk County Supervisor Steve Van Oort share details about this public/public/private partnership.

The Albaugh Family Senior Community Center is located at 150 Northwest Ash Drive in Ankeny. Learn more here.