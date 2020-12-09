New Behavioral Health Urgent Care Can Help This Winter

Changing how you celebrate the holidays can be hard on your mental health. UnityPoint Vice President of Behavioral Health Kevin Carroll shares what to keep in mind this winter and how you can improve your mental health.

He also talks about the new UnityPoint Behavioral Health Urgent Care, and how it provides access to therapists and resources for the community. The UnityPoint Health – Behavioral Health Urgent Care is located at 1250 East 9th Street in Des Moines. Call (515) 263-2632 of visit it online.