NCMIC is marking 75 years of serving the community. It is celebrating by raising awareness for the many organization it supports.

United Way of Central Iowa President Mary Sellers shares what United Way does in the Central Iowa community. NCMIC Marketing Manager Gayle Welter shares why the company supports it.

You can learn more about the causes NCMIC holds close to its heart by visiting NCMIC.com/hello.

Go to Volunteer.unitedwaydm.org to sign up to help or visit unitedwaydm.org to donate.