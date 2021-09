NCMIC cares about the community it serves. NCMIC is celebrating 75 years and highlighting the ways its employees give back.

NCMIC’s Senior VP of Marketing Scott Gojkovich shares why he’s involved with Easter Seals Iowa.

Easter Seals Iowa CEO Sherri Nielsen shares the organization’s mission, and Hubbell Realty Company CEO Rick Tollakson talks the extreme build that took place in a week at Easter Seals.

You can learn more about the causes NCMIC holds close to its heart by visiting NCMIC.com/hello.