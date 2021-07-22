NCMIC Cares: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

NCMIC is marking 75 years of serving the community. It is celebrating by raising awareness for the many organization it supports.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Executive Director Melodee Pomerantz shares what Cystic Fibrosis is how you can get involved with the organization.

NCMIC Director of Underwriting Rebecca Finneran shares her personal connection to the organization.

You can learn more about the causes NCMIC holds close to its heart by visiting NCMIC.com/hello. Go to cff.org/iowa for more information about Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.