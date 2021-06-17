NCMIC Cares: ChildServe

NCMIC celebrates 75 years of serving the community. NCMIC CEO Mike McCoy shares why he is so passionate about an organization serving children with special healthcare and developmental needs.

ChildServe CEO Tari Wahlig shares the services offered at ChildServe. You can learn more at childserve.org.

NCMIC has several causes they hold close to their hearts. Each year, the company supports more than 100 organizations by giving their time and talent as well as monetary donations. Find out more by going to ncmic.com/helloiowa.