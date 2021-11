NCMIC is celebrating 75 years of serving the community. NCMIC Director of IT Operations Keith Muhlbauer shares his involvement with Children’s Cancer Connection.

Jennifer Hines shares Children’s Cancer Connection’s mission and how you can support the organization this holiday season. To volunteer or donate, visit childrenscancerconnection.org.

You can learn more about the causes NCMIC holds close to its heart by visiting NCMIC.com/hello.