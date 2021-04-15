NCMIC Cares by Packaging Meals

NCMIC is celebrating a big milestone this year. In honor of its 75th anniversary, the company is highlighting ways it gives back to the community, and how you can too. One of the many ways is by packaging meals with Meals from the Heartland.

Chick Herbert, NCMIC Senior Vice President, shares why he is so passionate about the organization. Greg DeHaai, Meals from the Heartland Executive Director, shares what the support means and how volunteers are needed.

Learn more about NCMIC here.

Sign up to volunteer or donate to Meals from the Heartland here.