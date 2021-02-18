NCMIC Cares by Mentoring Youth Through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa

Each year, NCMIC supports more than 100 organizations by giving time, talent, and money. NCMIC celebrates 75 years in Des Moines this year.

NCMIC CEO Mike McCoy shares why the company supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa’s Workplace Mentoring Program. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa CEO Renee Hardman shares how important the community support is.

You can learn more about the organizations NCMIC supports here. Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa and its upcoming events here.