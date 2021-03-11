NCMIC Cares by Building Community Through Habitat for Humanity

Each year, NCMIC supports more than 100 organizations by giving time, talent, and money. NCMIC celebrates 75 years in Des Moines this year.

NCMIC Finance Company President Tony Dickinson shares how employees support Habitat for Humanity.

Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lance Henning shares how people can get involved with Rock the Block this Spring.

NCMIC has several causes they hold close to their hearts, each year, the company supports more than 100 organizations by giving their time and talent as well as monetary donations. Find out more by going to ncmic.com/helloiowa.