You’ll see a beautiful work in progress driving by a downtown Des Moines building. Mainframe Studios Executive Director talks about the nonprofit’s mission. Artist Molly Spain talks about the mural’s design.

Mainframe Studios is located at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines. The Lauridsen family recently announced a $1 million matching gift to complete the final renovations to Mainframe Studios. You can learn more and make a contribution at mainframestudios.org.