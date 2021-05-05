Mother’s Day Giveaway: Win a $100 Gift Card to Chocolaterie Stam

We have something sweet for today’s Mother’s Day Giveaway, and we’re not just talking about chocolate. Chocolaterie Stam’s Co-Owner Ton Stam shares details about the “Kissed by the Sun” initiative and how the company is saving the planet one chocolate at a time. Co-Owner David Stam talks about the corporate gardens and the CSA program for employees.

Click here to sign up for the Mother’s Day Giveaway from Chocolaterie Stam.

Chocolaterie Stam is located at 2814 Ingersoll Ave in Des Moines. Call 515-282-9575 with questions or shop at shop.stamchocolate.com.

