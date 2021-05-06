Mother’s Day Giveaway: Win a $100 Gift Card to Busy Bee Garden Center

This will be a busy weekend for planting, and Busy Bee Garden Center has everything you need to get started. Co-Owners Chelsey Soder and Tyler Flinn share their unique story of starting the business in 2008 and what you’ll find at the garden center.

The Busy Bee Garden Center is located at 5901 Highway 65/69 in Indianola. It is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visit them online at growbusybee.com.

