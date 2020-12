COVID-19 has created a surge of interest in refractive surgeries, such as LASIK. People want to avoid touching their eyes and are tired of their glasses fogging while wearing masks.

Dr. Reid Turner, a Cornea and Refractive Surgeon with Wolfe Eye Clinic, shares the benefits of LASIK.

You can learn more about Wolfe Eye Clinic and schedule an appointment at wolfeeyeclinic.com.