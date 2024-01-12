From mixing up a tasty refreshing drink for dinner to one that’s perfect to drink before bed, mocktails are the move! Ashley Stien shows how to make a few mocktails.
Here are her recipes: Sleepy Mocktail
1/4 cup tart cherry juice
6 oz brewed chamomile tea cooled
4-6 oz sparkling water
1/2 to 1 tsp magnesium powder
Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice.
Pomegranate Refresher
Pour the 1/4 cup pomegranate juice in a glass of ice. Top with sparkling water of your choice (fruit garnish optional)
Tropical Sparkling Mocktail
3/4 pineapple juice (or low sugar pineapple juice)
1/2 cup mango juice
1/4 cup lime juice
1 cup ginger beer
Shake juices in cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into 4 glasses filled with ice and top each with ginger beer.