From mixing up a tasty refreshing drink for dinner to one that’s perfect to drink before bed, mocktails are the move! Ashley Stien shows how to make a few mocktails.

Here are her recipes: Sleepy Mocktail



1/4 cup tart cherry juice

6 oz brewed chamomile tea cooled

4-6 oz sparkling water

1/2 to 1 tsp magnesium powder



Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice.



Pomegranate Refresher



Pour the 1/4 cup pomegranate juice in a glass of ice. Top with sparkling water of your choice (fruit garnish optional)



Tropical Sparkling Mocktail



3/4 pineapple juice (or low sugar pineapple juice)

1/2 cup mango juice

1/4 cup lime juice

1 cup ginger beer



Shake juices in cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into 4 glasses filled with ice and top each with ginger beer.

