Megan Salois mixes up a fun cocktail that’s perfect to help say goodbye to 2022 and also perfect to cheers with in 2023.

Here are Megan’s Recipes:

French 75

FOR ONE COCKTAIL FOR 8 COCKTAILS ¾ oz. (20 mL) Simple Syrup ¾ oz. (20 mL) lemon juice 1½ oz. gin 1 cups (250 mL) ice ½ cup Champagne 1 lemon peel (optional) ¾ cup (175 mL) Simple Syrup ¾ cup (175 mL) lemon juice 1½ cups (375 mL) gin 8 cups (2 L) ice 4 cups (1 L) Champagne 8 lemon peels (optional) • Combine the syrup, juice, and alcohol in the large cup of a cocktail shaker • Add the ice to the large cup, seal the shaker, and shake vigorously. • Combine the syrup, juice, and alcohol in a large pitcher. • When ready to serve, add up to 12 oz. (350 mL) of the mixture to the large cup of a cocktail shaker • Add ice to the large cup, seal the shaker, and shake vigorously.

Use a cocktail strainer to strain into a chilled glass(s). Top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon peel(s).

Peanut Butter Fluff Dip

⅓ cup (75 mL) creamy peanut butter

1 container (6–8 oz/175–250 g) vanilla yogurt

½ cup (125 mL) thawed, frozen whipped topping

Apple wedges, strawberries, celery sticks, pretzel or graham cracker sticks (your choice)

Directions:

Put the peanut butter and yogurt in the Small Batter Bowl and whisk until it is smooth. Add the whipped topping to the peanut butter mixture and mix well. Serve with your choice of dippers.