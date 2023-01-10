Megan Salois mixes up a fun cocktail that’s perfect to help say goodbye to 2022 and also perfect to cheers with in 2023.
Here are Megan’s Recipes:
French 75
|FOR ONE COCKTAIL
|FOR 8 COCKTAILS
|¾ oz. (20 mL) Simple Syrup ¾ oz. (20 mL) lemon juice 1½ oz. gin 1 cups (250 mL) ice ½ cup Champagne 1 lemon peel (optional)
|¾ cup (175 mL) Simple Syrup ¾ cup (175 mL) lemon juice 1½ cups (375 mL) gin 8 cups (2 L) ice 4 cups (1 L) Champagne 8 lemon peels (optional)
|• Combine the syrup, juice, and alcohol in the large cup of a cocktail shaker • Add the ice to the large cup, seal the shaker, and shake vigorously.
|• Combine the syrup, juice, and alcohol in a large pitcher. • When ready to serve, add up to 12 oz. (350 mL) of the mixture to the large cup of a cocktail shaker • Add ice to the large cup, seal the shaker, and shake vigorously.
Use a cocktail strainer to strain into a chilled glass(s). Top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon peel(s).
Peanut Butter Fluff Dip
- ⅓ cup (75 mL) creamy peanut butter
1 container (6–8 oz/175–250 g) vanilla yogurt
½ cup (125 mL) thawed, frozen whipped topping
Apple wedges, strawberries, celery sticks, pretzel or graham cracker sticks (your choice)
Directions:
- Put the peanut butter and yogurt in the Small Batter Bowl and whisk until it is smooth.
- Add the whipped topping to the peanut butter mixture and mix well. Serve with your choice of dippers.