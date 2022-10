Her life changed at eleven years old when she was diagnosed with Type One Diabetes. She’s made it her mission to fight for affordable insulin prices and raising funds towards finding a cure. The newly crowned Miss Polk County Alysa Goethe shares her story.

The 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala is Saturday at the Iowa Events Center. WHO 13’s Ed Wilson and Jeriann Ritter will be there to Emcee. To make a donation or register to be a remote bidder, go to jdrf.org/nebraskaiowa.