Midwife Services of UnityPoint Health offers safe and personalized experiences for women of all ages. UnityPoint Certified Nurse Midwife Autumn Schmoker shares what a Midwife is and the services provided.

Midwife Services of UnityPoint Health Des Moines is located at 3714 Ingersoll Avenue.

You can find more information on UnityPoint Health’s website or call 515-309-6011.