Meet two scholar athletes featured at Football Friday Primetime

Two scholar athletes were awarded $500 scholarships from Golden Rule Plumbing Heating and Cooling during Football Friday Primetime on Friday, September 3rd.

Mallory Drake from Waukee is an AP Scholar with honors. She’s a mulit-sport athlete in cross country and track and she’s a part of the National Honor Society.

Hunter Norris from Roosevelt has a 4.58 G.P.A. and is a member of football, wrestling, and track teams. He is a leader in FCA and is a violinist in the Honor’s Band.

