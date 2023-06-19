Getting chosen to show at the Des Moines Arts Festival is no easy feat, and once you’re in, it doesn’t guarantee you a future spot. Des Moines Native Jenna Brownlee earned her first appearance last year. Not only is she returning for a second year in a row, she is also the festival’s featured artist!

WHO 13 is a proud media partner of the Des Moines Arts Festival, which is happening June 23rd through the 25th at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. Learn more at https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/.