IOWA -- Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is accused of failing to disclose or properly report tens of thousands of dollars in income, according to a complaint filed with the Office of Congressional ethics on Monday. Among the accusations in the filing is that Miller-Meeks falsely claimed to work in Congress the year before she was first elected.

The ethics complaint was filed by the Iowa Democratic Party. According to the filing, Rep. Miller-Meeks failed to disclose more than $80,000 in salary earned from 2019-2020. For the year 2020, the only salary she reported was pay from the US Congress. However, Miller-Meeks didn't take office until 2021. The complaint also alleges that previously disclosed holdings of Miller-Meeks' - valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars - was also not reported by her in new congressional filings.