Meet this week’s scholar athletes

Golden Rule Plumbing Heating and Cooling awards $500 scholarships to two deserving athletes from each school involved in our Primetime Football Friday game.

Jack Wahman is a four-year varsity letter winner in golf at Southeast Polk High School. He is a three-time RAM award winner in golf and has a 4.2 G.P.A.

Truman Patterson is from Ankeny High School. Truman is a member of the National Honor Society, serves on the Student Council, and is the Vice President of the school’s Mental Health Club. Truman also runs cross country in the fall and is on the track and soccer teams in the spring.