He dared to dream big and now he’s reaching for the stars and achieving his goals. Musician Dirk Von Stein shares his EP “Rise in Me” and his journey to becoming a singer/songwriter at the age of 42.
Learn more at www.dirkvonstein.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
He dared to dream big and now he’s reaching for the stars and achieving his goals. Musician Dirk Von Stein shares his EP “Rise in Me” and his journey to becoming a singer/songwriter at the age of 42.
Learn more at www.dirkvonstein.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now