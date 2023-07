He was born with speed running through his veins, started racing karts at age 11, and later took his talents to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Driver Graham Rahal shares what it takes to compete.

The NTT INDYSERIES returns to Iowa Speedway July 21-23 for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend. You can learn more and get tickets at hyveeindycarweekend.com.