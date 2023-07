Hy-Vee Driver Christian Lundgaard is the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year, and he has an extra reason to celebrate race weekend.

The NTT INDYSERIES returns to Iowa Speedway July 21-23 for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend. You can learn more and get tickets at hyveeindycarweekend.com.