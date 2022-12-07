Grief doesn’t have to be the final chapter when you lose a loved one. Author Sonya Mack says you can give your pain a purpose.
The book “This Changes Everything” is out now. You can learn more at www.sonyajoymack.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
