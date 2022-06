If you’ve lived here for any length of time, you may think you’ve done everything there is to do in Iowa. Sara Broers, Author of “100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die,” will change your mind!

Sara will have a book signing event on Wednesday, June 8th at the West End Architectural Salvage in downtown Des Moines. It starts at 1 pm. Learn more at travelwithsara.com.