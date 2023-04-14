Children’s Author Norene Paulson shares her book bringing awareness to the auto-immune disorder Alopecia. It’s called “What’s Silly Hair Day with No Hair.” April 14th is Children with Alopecia Day.
Learn more at www.norenepaulson.com
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
