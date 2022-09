Her son was on a planned hike in Southern California’s San Bernadino mountains, but he didn’t return as planned. “Two Trails: A Hiker’s Story of Survival and His Mother’s Story of Hope” isn’t just about a rescue that led to a joyful outcome. It’s also about the challenges and endurance it took make a reunion possible. Mom and Author Karen Ziebarth and her son Eric Desplinter share their story.

The public launch for “Two Trails” is Thursday at 7 pm at Hope Church off Highway 6 in Adel.