She is a New York Times and USA Today Bestselling Author, and she just added another book to her shelf where a serial killer targets young indigenous women. Author of “Blessing of the Lost Girls” J. A. Jance shares details.

You can meet the author Monday, September 25th at 6:30 at Franklin Event Center, which is located at 4801 Franklin Avenue in Des Moines.

Learn more here: www.jajanceauthor.com.