The idea was inspired by a bedtime story, but the new children’s book is sure to keep you and your kids awake! Author Eric D. Nelson shares the release of his new book “Super Ruthie Brushes Her Teeth.”
It’s available on Amazon.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
The idea was inspired by a bedtime story, but the new children’s book is sure to keep you and your kids awake! Author Eric D. Nelson shares the release of his new book “Super Ruthie Brushes Her Teeth.”
It’s available on Amazon.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now