It’s a romantic comedy book about a second chance when a relationship rekindles after eight years of no contact. Author of “Technically Yours” Denise Williams shares details of her new novel out now.
Learn more about it here.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
It’s a romantic comedy book about a second chance when a relationship rekindles after eight years of no contact. Author of “Technically Yours” Denise Williams shares details of her new novel out now.
Learn more about it here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now