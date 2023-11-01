It’s a collection of stories that are linked to four generations of a Korean American family that discusses cultural identity and individuality. Author Carol Roh Spaulding shares her new novel.
Learn more here: https://www.carolrohspaulding.com/.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
It’s a collection of stories that are linked to four generations of a Korean American family that discusses cultural identity and individuality. Author Carol Roh Spaulding shares her new novel.
Learn more here: https://www.carolrohspaulding.com/.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now