Masks have become our most needed accessory. The NanoFit Mask from SilverTek is being rolled out in the HealthMarket section of select Hy-Vee stores.

The masks are designed to fit each person perfectly, child through adult. The masks also have a special award winning ViralOff technology. Emily Solo and Ji-mei Ma with SilverTek share how the mask provides a perfect fit and protection from COVID-19.

You can learn more at silvertekusa.com.