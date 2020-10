Corn is all around us here in Iowa: in the fields, in many of our gas tanks, and also in the products we use.

Iowa Corn District Field manager and Mommy-to-Be Alyssa Preston shares how corn is used in baby products.

If you’d like to become a member of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, you can call (515) 225-9242. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.