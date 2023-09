It’s a protein packed treat that almost seems too good to be true! We’re using cream filled cookies to make a ball of energy. Stacy Mitchell shares how to make these energy balls!

1 cup whipped cream cheese

2 scoops vanilla protein (or 1/3 cup)

6 Oreo cookie thins, crushed (+2 for toppings)

2 tbsp powder sugar

Chocolate drizzle, optional



