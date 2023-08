It’s a goey treat you can make when you’ve eaten all the chocolate and graham crackers but have lots of marshmallows left from making smores. Kid Cook Cathryn shares how she makes her marshmallow melts.

Ingredients:

Marshmallows

Crescent rolls

Brown sugar or cinnamon

Melted butter

Dip marshmallows in brown sugar or cinnamon, wrap marshmallows in dough, and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes.