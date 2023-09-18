No dinner time drama! You and your kids can make personalized pizzas for family meal night during National Family Meals Month!

Fareway Meat and Grocery’s Whitney Hemmer shares her recipe:

English Muffin Pizzas

Makes 12 pizzas

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

6 whole wheat English muffins split in half

¾ cup pizza sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup finely chopped toppings of your choice (pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, etc.)

Directions

Preheat broiler.

Place English muffin halves (cut side up) on a baking sheet and broil until they begin to brown, 2–3 minutes.

Remove from oven and layer with pizza sauce, cheese and toppings.

Bake pizzas at 375°F until cheese is melted, for 8–10 minutes.

Approximate nutrition information per serving (2 pizzas; cheese topping only): 246 calories; 7.5 g fat; 3.5 g saturated fat; 18.6 mg cholesterol; 674.4 mg sodium; 31.5 g carbohydrate; 4.4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 13.1 g protein

Learn more about Fareway Meat and Grocery at www.fareway.com.