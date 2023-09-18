No dinner time drama! You and your kids can make personalized pizzas for family meal night during National Family Meals Month!
Fareway Meat and Grocery’s Whitney Hemmer shares her recipe:
English Muffin Pizzas
Makes 12 pizzas
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
6 whole wheat English muffins split in half
¾ cup pizza sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup finely chopped toppings of your choice (pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, etc.)
Directions
Preheat broiler.
Place English muffin halves (cut side up) on a baking sheet and broil until they begin to brown, 2–3 minutes.
Remove from oven and layer with pizza sauce, cheese and toppings.
Bake pizzas at 375°F until cheese is melted, for 8–10 minutes.
Approximate nutrition information per serving (2 pizzas; cheese topping only): 246 calories; 7.5 g fat; 3.5 g saturated fat; 18.6 mg cholesterol; 674.4 mg sodium; 31.5 g carbohydrate; 4.4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 13.1 g protein
Learn more about Fareway Meat and Grocery at www.fareway.com.