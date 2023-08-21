Fareway Meat and Grocery’s Whitney Hemmer shares a few back-to-school breakfast ideas!

Instant oatmeal

Instant oatmeal is partially cooked then dried, reducing microwave time to about two minutes. Look for unsweetened oatmeal to keep sugar and calories at bay while boasting whole grains, fiber and protein.

Smoothies

Toss frozen fruit, vanilla Greek yogurt and a few ice cubes in your blender for a breakfast that’s ready before you are. Fruit adds sweetness, vitamins, minerals and fiber to your morning while Greek yogurt brings about twice the protein as regular yogurt. Opt for even more nutrients (like vitamin A, folate, B vitamins, calcium, and vitamin C) by adding a handful of spinach – we promise you can’t even taste it!

100% Whole Wheat Toast

Before you push that slice of bread down, flip over the package and check the ingredients list. The best bread options read “whole wheat” or “whole grain” as the first ingredient. When you’re ready to start topping, try an egg or low-fat cottage cheese for protein, avocado for heart healthy fat, or fresh fruit for a higher fiber alternative to jelly.

Eggs

Eggs are a budget-friendly source of high-quality protein, and vitamins A, D, E, and K. You can sauté them in nonstick cooking spray, poach or scramble for a quick breakfast. Have a little more than 5 minutes? Hard-boil eggs in advance and store them in the refrigerator to grab-n-go.

