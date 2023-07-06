Flowers don’t last forever, but those made of buttons can last a long time. Brooke Johnson from The Junk Parlor shares how to make Vintage Button Flowers.
Learn more here: https://thejunkparlor.com/diy-vintage-button-flower/
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
